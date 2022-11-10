Boston Prepares to Welcome Kate Middleton and Prince William for the Earthshot Prize Awards

Boston is getting ready for Kate Middleton and Prince William!

The Earthshot Prize, created by the Prince of Wales to find and grow the solutions that will repair the planet, will head to Boston for its second annual awards ceremony on Dec. 2 — and the city is already buzzing. After announcing that the event will be held at the MGM Music Hall, right next to Boston Red Sox's home at Fenway Park, the organization shared photos of advertisements promoting the Earthshot Prize with the famous baseball stadium featured prominently in the background.

After previously announcing that the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony would be taking place in the United States, Prince William revealed they are heading to the city of Boston back in July —fittingly, on the 53rd anniversary of the moon landing. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy's famed 10-year goal of landing on the moon (known as Moonshot), the Earthshot Prize aims to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

Kate and Prince William, both 40, will also celebrate the "inspiring" city for their work on addressing the impacts of climate change and building a resilient future during their visit to Massachusetts, they said in a previous statement.

Prince William and Princess Kate have made previous visits to the U.S., but their trip to Boston will mark their first since 2014 when they spent time in New York. The royal couple's first visit to the U.S. together was to Los Angeles shortly after their royal wedding in 2011.

The 15 finalists for the Earthshot Prize awards were announced last week. The five winners — selected by the Earthshot Prize Council, comprised of members including Prince William, Queen Rania of Jordan, Cate Blanchett, Sir David Attenborough, Indra Nooyi, Jack Ma and more — will receive $1 million grants to scale and accelerate their project's goals, plus support from the Earthshot network along the way.

Prince William. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Prince William said, "The innovators, leaders, and visionaries that make up our 2022 Earthshot Finalists prove there are many reasons to be optimistic about the future of our planet. They are directing their time, energy, and talent towards bold solutions with the power to not only solve our planet's greatest environmental challenges, but to create healthier, more prosperous, and more sustainable communities for generations to come."

"I am so excited to celebrate these fifteen Finalists and see the five Winners of The Earthshot Prize announced in Boston – the hometown of President John F. Kennedy, who shared The Earthshot Prize's belief that seemingly impossible goals are within reach if we only harness the limitless power of innovation, human ingenuity, and urgent optimism," he added.

Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize, previously told PEOPLE that Prince William is more impassioned than ever about the second awards cycle.

"The Prince only ever gets more ambitious for change and impact," Jones said. "It's absolutely fantastic."

"He's really committed to this vision, that we should be finding amazing solutions, spotlighting them, awarding some. Think of us as a catalyst for change," she added. "How do we connect to our innovators, with potential supporters? How do we story-tell so that we bring the finalists' stories to the world? Because they're amazing. They're on a hero's quest."