Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was lacking in excitement for a 4½-year-old Prince Charles!

The Royal Collection Trust marked the 66th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation on Sunday with a hilarious throwback photo that featured the young prince looking rather bored amid the festivities.

“On this day in 1953 The Queen’s coronation took place,” the caption read. “This photograph shows a young Prince Charles standing between his grandmother (Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother) and aunt (Princess Margaret).”

In the photo, the Queen, then 27, looks deep in concentration as Charles rests his head on his propped-up hand with an apathetic expression on his face.

The black-and-white image is a near duplicate of a similar shot captured of Charles’s grandson, Prince George, in 2017 as he attended the annual Trooping the Colour parade in honor of the Queen’s birthday.

It’s no wonder the Queen’s heir apparent, now 70, appeared slightly unamused in 1953 – the coronation began at 11:15 a.m. and lasted nearly three hours.

Charles was the first child to witness his mother’s coronation as Sovereign, according to the Royal Family website. His sister, Princess Anne, had been born, but was just 2 years old and deemed too young to attend.

Commenters on the post saw the humor in Charles’s face, with some joking he was “still waiting” for his turn to reign.

“Prince Charles… ‘this could take a while,’” another joked.

Meanwhile, the Royal Family also celebrated the special anniversary on Instagram with a photo of the Queen smiling as her husband Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, proudly looked on.

“The Coronation of The Queen took place #OTD at Westminster Abbey in 1953,” the caption read.

Elizabeth’s coronation was the first to ever be televised, and drew 27 million viewers in the U.K. alone.

She succeeded the Throne on Feb. 6, 1952 upon the death of her father, King George VI.

Meanwhile, her grandson Prince Harry has made headlines in recent weeks after welcoming his first child, son Archie Harrison, with wife Meghan Markle.

“He seems to be really, really happy so I’m very happy and excited for him,” Harry’s pal Nacho Figueras recently told PEOPLE. “I’ve been saying this for a long time, he’s a person that loves children.”