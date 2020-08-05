Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The makeup mogul remembered Meghan as "sweet, cool and so funny"

Bobbi Brown Recalls Meghan Markle Telling Her About 'Fellow She Just Started Dating from the U.K.'

Bobbi Brown is reminiscing about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's secret days of dating.

The beauty guru celebrated Meghan's 39th birthday on Tuesday with a sweet Instagram post featuring a photo of the two women huddled together in the backseat of a car.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday to #meghanmarkle who was such a joy to work with," Brown wrote. "Sweet, cool and so funny."

Brown also revealed that they worked together on a photo shoot around the time Meghan and Prince Harry had just began their romance.

"At the time of the shoot she was telling me about a fellow she had just started to date from the UK," Brown continued. "I didn’t ask who."

The makeup artist added that she saw the couple in Amsterdam for a "very special @sohohouseamsterdam birthday day," hinting that they celebrated Harry's 34th birthday in 2018 at the launch of the celebrity hangout new location.

Their blind date took place at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse in London. A source told authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand that the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex chatted over drinks for nearly three hours. The night ended with each going their separate ways without a kiss.

"Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other," a friend told the authors. "It was as if Harry was in a trance."

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Toby Melville - Pool/Getty

Meghan and Prince Harry returned to the same spot for dinner the following night, sneaking into a staff entrance and being waited on by one staff member to ensure privacy.

"Harry knew they would be together at that point," the friend said. "She was ticking every box."

The couple met again the following night, when Meghan took a taxi to a staff entrance at Kensington Palace to visit Harry at his cottage. Prince Harry took Meghan on a romantic camping trip to Botswana six weeks later, leaving the Suits star "completely spellbound," according to a friend.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!