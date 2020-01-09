Birthday Girl Kate Middleton's Transformation from College Commoner to Future Queen

Kate Middleton, seen here in 2004, grew up in a village near Berkshire, England, as a normal girl from a middle-class family.
The future royal studied art history in Scotland at the University of St. Andrews, where she met Prince William in 2001.
The couple were college sweethearts and even posed for a sweet photo in 2005 ahead of their graduation.
Kate and Prince William announced their engagement in Nov. 2010, a month after the Queen’s grandson popped the question during a trip to Kenya — with the sapphire and diamond ring that once belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana.
Their royal wedding took place at London’s Westminster Abbey in April 2011. Kate looked like a complete princess bride in a gown designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen featuring lace sleeves. She topped off the look with a Cartier tiara.
An heir is born! Kate and William became parents to Prince George, who instantly became third in line to the throne behind his father, in July 2013.
Princess Charlotte joined the family in May 2015, followed by Prince Louis in April 2018. Kate has taken her role as a mother a step further by focusing much of her royal work on children’s development in the early years.
Kate is learning for her future role directly from Queen Elizabeth, including a rare solo outing with the monarch in March 2019.
Kate is an important member of the royal family, making her mark at events such as palace receptions, international tours and charitable endeavors — and she is comfortable in her role.
As a family friend previously told PEOPLE, “She is now more open with what she wants to say, and funnily enough, she is more relaxed as well.”