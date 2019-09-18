Billy Porter Talks Meghan Markle at London Fashion Week: 'There's a Black Woman in the Palace, Honey!'

Billy Porter never holds back when it comes to his style, and now for London Fashion Week he’s channelling a regal look inspired by Meghan Markle.

“I’ve been doing my Meghan Markle all week with my little fascinator,” the actor told PEOPLE at the Christopher Kane show at London Fashion Week on Monday, adding: “I might keep wearing it when I get back to America!”

The Tony winner and Pose star is known for breaking gender barriers with his high-fashion choices, having worn a full-length custom Christian Soriano-designed tuxedo ball gown to the Academy Awards earlier this year. So what does he think about Meghan adding a modern edge to royal fashion? “There’s a black woman in the palace, honey, that’s all we need!” Porter said with a laugh, adding: “We’re loving her over in America!”

Porter, one of PEOPLE’s Best Dressed of 2019, has changed outfits up to four times a day since he arrived in London for the shows. And he’s accessorized many of his looks with a fascinator (just like the royals!) — be it feathered, veiled or as he was wearing at Kane’s show, a black architectural style. Worn with a pink satin jacket and elbow-grazing black PVC gloves, the Broadway star revealed: “It is my first London Fashion Week and I just love being a part of this.”

Just last week, Meghan launched her own fashion line — a five-piece capsule collection of workwear to profit Smart Works, a U.K charity helping disadvantaged women get back into the workforce. The royal is planning to bring several of the classic pieces, which include a chic white shirt and black trouser suit, for her upcoming tour of Africa with Prince Harry and their son Archie next week.

Up next, Porter is likely putting the finishing touches to his outfit for the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday, where he’s presenting an award and nominated for his role in Pose on FX. As for what he’ll be wearing on the red carpet, expect anything but classic: “I really want to make a different kind of statement,” Porter recently told PEOPLE, adding: “My goal is to be a walking piece of political art.”