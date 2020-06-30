The royal newborn arrived in March to King Jigme and Queen Jetsun Pema

Bhutan’s King and Queen Announce Newborn Son’s Name — and How It Connects to His Big Brother

The newest member of Bhutan’s royal family has a name!

The newborn prince of the Kingdom of Bhutan — on the eastern ridges of the Himalayas — has been named Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck, the palace announced Tuesday. His Royal Highness will be referred to as Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck.

The royal newborn arrived in March to King Jigme, 40, and Queen Jetsun Pema, 29, also known as the Dragon King and Dragon Queen. As is custom in Bhutan, his name was not revealed until after a special Buddhist naming ceremony.

Gyalsey joins big brother, 4-year-old Prince Jigme Namgyel, who is also known as the Dragon Prince as heir to the throne.

The royal baby was given the official family name of Jigme (his dad and brother also share it!), which means “fearless.” Wangchuck is the name of the royal lineage and dynasty.

Gyalsey, which means “prince,” was introduced to the world in early June when his parents shared their first photo as a family of four — proving that the baby boy already shares his older brother’s adorable smile and impressive head of hair!

