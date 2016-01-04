The expectant couple poses at the palace, nestling within the imposing backdrop of the Himalayas

Bhutan’s King Jigme and Queen Jetsun have been called the William and Kate of the Himalayas – and their stunning new baby bump photo is perfect proof of why.

In the picture, posted on both Facebook and the Bhutanese national website, Jetsun, 25, is shown sitting serenely in the arms of her husband Jigme, 35, at the Paro Ugyen Pelri Palace, a secluded wooded compound in rural East Bhutan, nestled within the imposing backdrop of the Himalayas.

The couple, who are beautifully dressed in traditional clothes in the gorgeous shot, are expected to welcome their son – who’ll be known as the Dragon Prince – next month during Losar the start of the new year as it’s celebrated in both Bhutan and neighboring Nepal and Tibet.

News of the queen’s pregnancy has triggered national celebrations throughout the tiny mountain kingdom, which banned TV and the Internet until 1999.

Dragon King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck wed Dragon Queen Jetsun in an elaborate traditional Buddist ceremony in October 2011.