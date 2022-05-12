The royal family of Bhutan joined in the celebrations surrounding the 400th Anniversary of the founding of its Central Monk Body

Bhutan's Dragon Prince and His Little Brother Share Sweet Moment in New Photos

Bhutan's royal family — including their adorable little princes — are celebrating.

On Wednesday, Bhutan celebrated the 400th Anniversary of the founding of its Central Monk Body at Punakha Dzong. King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema were present for the prayer ceremony along with their two sons, who showed off their sweet sibling bond in photos from the event.

In pictures shared on Instagram, Prince Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel — also known as the Dragon Prince — looks lovingly at his little brother, Prince Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck (known as Prince Gyalsey Ugyen), as he holds his hands in prayer.

In another photo, the little brother appears to look to his 6-year-old sibling — perhaps for guidance on what to do!

Prince Gyalsey Ugyen was born in March 2020, and he clearly took after his big brother. Both princes share a full head of hair from a young age as well as a charming smile.

Photos released by the royal family in Nov. 2020 showed the Dragon Prince in full big brother mode, cuddling his sibling and putting his arms around the baby as they looked out a window.

The Dragon Prince's name was revealed a few months after his birth. As is the custom in Bhutan, his name was not revealed until after a special Buddhist naming ceremony.

"When the time comes for Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck to serve his country, he must always place the concerns of his country above all else and serve his people justly with great love and dedication," King Jigme said at a public ceremony. "It will be his sacred responsibility to build a harmonious and just society, and thereby, fulfill all the aspirations of his people. He must live such a life as a good human being and serve his country in a manner that it will be exemplary and worthy of emulation."

