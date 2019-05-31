Bhutan's Dragon Prince Is Growing Up! See the Adorable New Photo of Prince Jigme Namgyel

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and baby Archie aren’t the only adorable royal kids.

Bhutan’s 3-year-old heir to the throne, Prince Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel — also known as the Dragon Prince — is cuter than ever in a new photo released by Bhutan’s royal family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The photo, taken in the city of Punakha, shows the little royal perched on a railing wearing a robe and knee socks. Behind him is lush vegetation, including a few colorful flowers, and the sun breaking through the clouds.

The image was released as part of the country’s June Calendar, which coincides with the Queen’s birthday on June 4. June also marks the anniversary of the King’s Coronation Day, on June 2.

“We know that seeing His Royal Highness grow up so quickly brings you special happiness, so we hope our June calendar brightens up your month,” Yellow Bhutan said on Instagram.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Queen Jetsun Pem, Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2016

The King and Queen of Bhutan have been nicknamed the “Will and Kate of the Himalayas,” and gave birth to their first child a few months before Prince William and Kate Middleton paid them a visit in Bhutan in 2016.

As William and Kate are near the ages of the Bhutan royals – who studied in England before taking the throne – their meeting offered the chance to forge new connections between the nations.

The Dragon Prince Bhutan Royal Office for Media

The Dragon Prince is greeted by Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in 2017 PRAKASH SINGH/AFP/Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Dragon Prince’s name was revealed a few months after his birth. As is custom in Bhutan, his name was not revealed until after a special Buddhist naming ceremony.

“When the time comes for Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck to serve his country, he must always place the concerns of his country above all else and serve his people justly with great love and dedication,” King Jigme said at a public ceremony. “It will be his sacred responsibility to build a harmonious and just society, and thereby, fulfill all the aspirations of his people. He must live such a life as a good human being and serve his country in a manner that it will be exemplary and worthy of emulation.”