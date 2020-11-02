Bhutan Royals Share New Photos of Dragon Prince and His Baby Brother — and a Surprise Royal Wedding!

Bhutan's royal family has many reasons to celebrate.

To mark the 12th anniversary of King Jigme Khesar's coronation day on November 1, Bhutan shared brand new photos of the royal family — now of four, since the arrival of Prince Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck (known as Prince Gyalsey Ugyen) in March.

The new addition clearly already has a close bond with his big brother Prince Jigme Namgyel, who as heir to the throne is known as the Dragon Prince. The new snaps show the 4-year-old Dragon Prince cuddling his little sibling and putting his arms around the baby as they look out a window. The brothers also posed with their mother, Queen Jetsun.

The princes as well as their parents are dressed in traditional dress for the new portraits, taken at the Dechencholing Palace in Thimphu.

Bhutan's royal family is also celebrating a royal wedding! On October 29, Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck married Dasho Thinlay Norbu at Dechencholing Palace in a traditional Buddhist ceremony.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wedding was a private event attended only by family members instead of the usual public celebration. However, the couple shared a small glimpse of the ceremony by sharing two official photos.

And the event truly was a family affair — Princess Eeuphelma Choden is the half-sister of King Jigme Khesar, while Dasho Thinlay is the younger brother of his wife, Queen Jetsun.

Princess Eeuphelma Choden graduated with a major in sociology from Georgetown University in 2016. As President of the Bhutan Paralympic Committee, she represents Bhutan internationally to take forward the participation of Bhutanese athletes with disabilities at global sporting events.