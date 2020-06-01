Meet Bhutan's Royal Baby! The Dragon Prince Is Enamored with His Little Brother in First Photos

Bhutan's littlest royal is already stealing hearts!

Two months after King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun of Bhutan welcomed their second child, a son, they've released their first photos as a family of four.

The sweet snaps are the public's first glimpse of the baby boy — who already takes after the adorable smile and impressive head of hair of his big brother, 4-year-old Prince Jigme Namgyel.

King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun took turns holding their newborn for the photos — and the Dragon Prince, as Prince Jigme Namgyel is known, is clearly excited to have a sibling. In one photo of the full family, the Dragon Prince flashes a huge grin as he leans in to get close to his brother and gently puts his hand near the baby's face. (It evokes memories of Princess Charlotte sweetly holding the hand of little brother Prince Louis in his christening portraits!)

Image zoom Bhutan Royal Family Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema/ Instagram

The new photos of Bhutan's royal family, taken at Lingkana Palace on May 29, were released to celebrate Queen Jetsun's 30th birthday on June 4.

Along with the photos was the announcement that the baby's name will be announced soon. The name of the Dragon Prince was revealed a few months after his birth. As is customary in Bhutan, his name was not revealed until after a special Buddhist naming ceremony.

