Beyoncé Shares Throwback Photo of Meghan Markle for the Royal's Big Birthday

Beyoncé made her admiration for Meghan publicly known at during her 2019 Brit Awards acceptance speech

Meghan Markle received a one-of-a-kind birthday shout-out from none other than Beyoncé!

As the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday, Queen Bey marked the occasion by posting a tribute to Meghan on her website. The pop star shared a childhood photo of Meghan wearing a blue dress accessorized with a headband featuring a flower next to the simple well wishes: "Happy Birthday Meghan Markle."

Meghan shares a birthday with Barack Obama, who received a similar shout-out from Beyoncé earlier in the day.

Beyoncé, 39, made her admiration for Meghan publicly known at during her 2019 Brit Awards acceptance speech with husband JAY-Z. Music's power couple accepted their prize for Best International Group via video message, recreating their music video for "APES—." But instead of posing in front of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," they stood in front of a regal portrait of the Duchess of Sussex wearing a sparkling crown and pearl necklaces.

Meghan and Beyoncé came face to face at the July 2019 London premiere of The Lion King remake. As Beyoncé leaned in for a hug on the red carpet, she was spotted saying, "My princess."

Observers said that there was a "familiarity" between Meghan and Beyoncé, so much so that many had a hard time believing this was their first time meeting.

