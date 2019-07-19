Billy Eichner Says 'Even Beyoncé' Was 'Nervous' to Meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The stars of The Lion King had to “Be Prepared” when it came time to brush shoulders with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Billy Eichner, who voices Timon in the revamp of the beloved 1994 Disney film, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday and shared that the “intense” protocol for meeting the royal couple at the London premiere had the entire cast intimidated. Not even Beyoncé, the film’s Nala, was immune!

“We were all kind of nervous, even Beyoncé,” the comedian explained. “What makes you nervous is that the days leading up to it, they email you a protocol of how you’re supposed to greet Prince Harry and Meghan.”

He continued, “You’re supposed to say, ‘Your Royal Highness,’ you can’t speak until your hands are in a handshake with his.”

Eichner also explained that his friend Jared was told to stand behind him and only speak if he was addressed directly.

“I’m not kidding!” the actor said. “I was like, ‘Does that same rule apply to JAY-Z?’ I don’t know. I have a feeling it doesn’t!”

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Beyoncé and JAY-Z

RELATED: Every Photo You Need to See of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Red Carpet Debut at The Lion King Premiere

Just before the royal couple made their way to Eichner, he was caught on camera preparing to say hello.

In the clip, Eichner, who shared the video on Twitter — whispers to costar Seth Rogan about what he might say to the new parents.

“[I’m going to say] pleasure to meet you,” he says in the video. “I’m gonna say it, I’m gonna say it.”

“Your Highness sounds a little weird and bowing feels weird,” the comedian recalled to Kimmel. “In my head, I’m like, ‘What do you call her?” I kept thinking she’s Princess Markle, but that sounds like a character on Super Mario Brothers.”

“I completely freaked out,” Eichner added. “Although, they were very, very nice and totally chill and down to earth and lovely.”

As it turns out, Meghan and Eichner attended Northwestern University around the same time, so they ended up having a casual conversation about their acting professors.

BTW they were both super down to earth and lovely and Meghan and I talked about our @NorthwesternU acting teachers (shout out to Mary Poole and David Downs!) ❤️ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 15, 2019

Sunday’s premiere was the first time Megan walked the red carpet as a royal with Harry.

The new parents, who left baby Archie at home for their night out, smiled widely as they posed for photographers.

Meghan, 37, wore a black Jason Wu dress with sheer sleeves and accessorized with Aquazzura heels and a Gucci clutch. Harry, 34, looked elegant in a classic black and white tuxedo.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Beyonce

As Beyoncé leaned in for a hug with the Duchess of Sussex, she was spotted saying, “My princess.”

Observers said that there was a “familiarity” between Meghan and Beyoncé, so much that many had a hard time believing this was their first time meeting.

As the two power couples chatted, talk quickly turned to their children. JAY-Z offered his congratulations to the new parents, presumably on the May 6 birth of their son Archie, and Beyoncé cooed that the baby is “so beautiful.”

JAY-Z also offered Meghan and Harry a few words of wisdom as a parent of three himself: “The best advice I can give you, always find some time for yourself.”