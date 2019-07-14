Image zoom (L-R) Meghan Markle, Beyoncé and JAY-Z

From one mother to another!

While attending the London premiere of The Lion King on Sunday, Meghan Markle met JAY-Z and Beyoncé, who voices Nala in the new live-action revamp of the beloved 1994 Disney film.

As she and her husband Prince Harry hugged and shared a conversation with the couple, the two mothers also spoke about baby Archie.

After telling Meghan how nice it was to meet her, Beyoncé, also 37, was heard telling the royal, “that baby is so beautiful,” in videos posted on fan accounts.

The royal couple left their 9-week-old son Archie at home for the night out, which marked Meghan’s first film premiere as a royal.

Beyoncé and her husband share three children of their own: daughter Blue Ivy, 7, and twins Sir and Rumi, 2.

Image zoom (L-R) Meghan Markle and Beyoncé

Image zoom (L-R) Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Beyoncé and JAY-Z NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty

Beyoncé and JAY-Z, 49, have been quite open about their adoration for Meghan in the past.

During their 2019 Brit Awards acceptance speech, the power couple accepted their prize for Best International Group via video message, recreating their music video for “APES—.” But instead of posing in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” they stood in front of a regal portrait of the Duchess of Sussex wearing a sparkling crown and pearl necklaces.

The pop star later gave a short explanation via Instagram about why they chose to use the photo — and offered her congratulations on Meghan’s status as a mom-to-be!

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” Beyoncé wrote. “Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

Image zoom (L-R) Beyoncé and JAY-Z Beyonce/Instagram

For the outing, Meghan wore a black Jason Wu dress with sheer sleeves and accessorized with Aquazzura heels and a Gucci clutch. Meanwhile, Harry looked dapper in a black suit with a bow tie.

The star-studded evening was held in support of Harry’s ongoing conservation work and his service on behalf of communities near endangered wildlife in Africa.

Image zoom (L-R) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Image zoom (L-R) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty

At the premiere, the royal couple met some of the cast and crew, including Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Walt Disney Company CEO and chairman Bob Iger as well as Elton John, Pharrell Williams and the film’s director Jon Favreau before watching the film.

They will also have the chance to chat with representatives from organizations doing ground-breaking work for conservation and the environment.