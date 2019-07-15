Can you feel the love tonight — between Meghan Markle and Beyoncé?

While attending the London premiere of The Lion King on Sunday, Meghan and Prince Harry met JAY-Z and Beyoncé, who voices Nala in the new live-action revamp of the beloved 1994 Disney film, and the pop star had a high compliment for the Duchess of Sussex.

As Beyoncé leaned in for a hug, she was spotted saying, “My princess.”

Observers said that there was a “familiarity” between Meghan and Beyoncé, so much that many had a hard time believing this was their first time meeting.

As the two power couples chatted, talk quickly turned to their children. JAY-Z offered his congratulations to the new parents, presumably on the May 6 birth of their son Archie, and Beyoncé cooed that the baby is “so beautiful.”

Harry revealed that Archie was now lifting his head up on his own — and even mimicked his son holding up his neck.

“And how are the twins?” asked the prince, in reference to the couple’s 2-year-old children, Rumi and Sir.

“They are not here. They don’t come on every trip,” replied Beyoncé. “We left them at home. They would loved to have been here.”

JAY-Z then offered the new parents a word of wisdom as a parent of three, including 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy: “The best advice I can give you, always find some time for yourself.”

After the encounter, Beyoncé told reporters than Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, are “so sweet.”

Beyoncé, 37, and JAY-Z, 49, already had ties to Meghan thanks to their 2019 Brit Awards acceptance speech. Music’s power couple accepted their prize for Best International Group via video message, recreating their music video for “APES—.” But instead of posing in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” they stood in front of a regal portrait of the Duchess of Sussex wearing a sparkling crown and pearl necklaces.

The pop star later gave a short explanation of their reason for including the Meghan photo via Instagram — and offered her congratulations on Meghan’s status as a mom-to-be!

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” Beyoncé wrote. “Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”