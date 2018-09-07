11 Meghan Markle-Inspired Embellished Heels to Shop Now—And Feel Like the Princess You Really Are

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has worn her fair share of bling. Tiaras, rings, earrings, and bracelets — you name it! But when stepping out to attend the 100 Days to Peace Charity gala on Thursday evening alongside husband Prince Harry, Meghan wore her jewels in an unexpected place — her shoes!

To match her cobalt blue Jason Wu dress, Meghan opted for a pair of blue satin pumps with a crystal embellished slingback strap from one of her go-to shoe labels, Aquazzura, which you can shop them in white here. While she kept the rest of her jewelry to a minimum, Meghan’s embellished heels added just the right amount of glamour and elegance to elevate her look for the evening.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Seeing Meghan step out in such sparkly, showstopping shoes made us realize that while classic heels are always sexy (like these Manolo Blahnik heels that go with everything) adding a little bling to your footwear is a whole lot of fun! Not only are they pretty to look at, but they’re the best way to add some pizzazz to your outfit — whether you’re dressing up like Meghan or wearing a casual outfit, like this graphic t-shirt from Revolve and these insanely cool Frame Denim jeans.

That’s why we’ve done the heavy lifting for you and found 11 of the best sparkly statement-making heels you can shop now. So get shopping and let your inner-princess shine!

Buy It! Badgley Mischka Paxton Pointy Toe Slingback Pump, $224.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Dolce & Gabbana Crystal-Embellished Corded Lace Mules, $795; net-a-porter.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Derbie Kitten Heels, $328; katespade.com

Buy It! Attico Embellished Velvet Slingback Pumps, $433.99 (orig. $1,130); saksoff5th.com

Buy It! Nine West Intimate Heels, $62.99 (orig. $89); zappos.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Surie Kitten Heels, $248; katespade.com

Buy It! Ava & Aidan Perla Velvet Embellished Block-Heel Sandals, $99.99; saksoff5th.com

Buy It! Sophia Webster Rosalind Crystal-Embellished PVC and Suede Sandals, $550; net-a-porter.com

Buy It! Nina Deena Embellished Sandal, $88.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Steve Madden Suzanna Heels, $129.95; stevemadden.com

Buy It! Aperlai Saetia Embellished Leather Sandals, $349.99 (orig. $1,117.85); saksoff5th.com