Bell Sleeves and a Killer Coat (That Sold Out In An Hour!): How to Get Meghan’s London Look

Meghan Markle may not yet be a royal, but she’s the queen of winter fashion.

For her second official royal engagement, Meghan and Prince Harry stepped out in London on Tuesday for a visit to Reprezent Radio in the city’s Brixton neighborhood. And as adorable as the couple was on their way into the event, all eyes were on Meghan’s chic winter outfit — which, predictably, has mostly sold out already. And though you may not notice it at first, the look actually had a few nods to Meghan’s future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

She bundled up in a coat from Smythe, the same brand that makes Kate’s go-to blazer. It’s the Brando coat in camel. (You can find a similar style here and here and here) Though it immediately sold out after Meghan wore it, the coat has since been restocked and is available for pre-order. However, it won’t ship until next August (just in time for fall 2018!) Meghan is a big fan of this style in particular: She also has it in a darker gray color, Salt & Pepper, and was seen wearing it around Toronto in December 2016. (Sadly, that one is currently sold out.)

On Tuesday, she also wore a similarly-hued gray scarf from Jigsaw, another retailer with a Kate connection: The royal mom worked there as an accessories buyer just after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in 2005. (This cashmere scarf will give you the same look as Meghan’s.)

Meghan still put her own spin on the ensemble, though. She embraced a very of-the-moment trend — bell sleeves — with a black top from British high street brand Marks & Spencer. It’s currently sold out, but this one is similar. She wore a luxury British brand on bottom: A pair of wide-legged Burberry pants, which are available in limited sizes. However, this style is almost identical (and is a fraction of the cost!).

For shoes, Meghan wore one of her go-to designers, Sarah Flint’s Jay Pump, which features a black suede foot with a tortoiseshell heel. And yes — they’re still in stock! She previously wore the designer’s Natalie flat when she and Harry stepped out for the first official event together at the Invictus Games.

Since she announced her engagement to Prince Harry (and even before!), Meghan has become quite the fashion force. The demand for Meghan-worn pieces is so high, in fact, that designers can barely keep up.

“The interest in the brand has been incredible,” Leeanne Hundleby, a spokesperson for Strathberry, who designed the bag Meghan wore to her first official royal engagement, told PEOPLE last month. “The phones began ringing constantly, and our visitor numbers on our website were up by around 5000%!”