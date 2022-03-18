King Phillipe made an emotional visit to meet with Ukrainian refugees arriving in Belgium

Belgium's Royal Family Will Host Ukrainian Families in Three of Their Royal Properties

The Belgian royals are opening their own homes to Ukrainian families fleeing Russia's ongoing invasion.

Three royal properties are being repurposed for family housing, the Belgian royal palace confirmed on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The move follows an emotional visit by King Phillipe — his second within a week — to meet with the wave of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Belgium.

Current estimates anticipate over 200,000 Ukrainians will seek refuge in Belgium. Located in Western Europe, figures indicate approximately 10,000 Ukrainians — primarily women and children — have already reached Belgium and formally registered for assistance.

According to the Royal Trust, a charity created in 1900 to manage royal family assets, property in Brussels and another in the Wallonia region will be repurposed. The accommodations will become available for housing in early April.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Phillipe of Belgium Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Phillipe of Belgium | Credit: Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

A third property in Tervuren, on the outskirts of Brussels, that was previously used as a vaccination center, will also be offered as accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

"These are accommodations whose original purpose was to be made available to social agencies to accommodate people on low incomes, " Jan Smets, president of the Royal Trust, said. "That mission corresponds well to what we wish to achieve with the Royal Trust."

The families "can stay here as long as necessary," Smets added.

On Wednesday, the King visited a newly opened refugee center in the capital. A week earlier, both he and Queen Mathilde meet with refugees at an emergency shelter in the Brussels district of Heysel. It is run by a government agency that center holds 100 newly arrived families for two nights, assisting with registration before moving them on towards more permanent housing.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Britain's royal family for voicing their support for the country on March 1.

Zelenskyy tweeted that he and his wife, Olena, "are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens."

"Good will triumph," he added.

More than 3 million refugees, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, according to the United Nations. Two-thirds of those people entered Poland, with 300,000 continuing their voyage to countries in Western Europe.

Ukrainian refugees are eligible to live, work and attend school in European Union countries for at least a year, according to new immigration policy, The Washington Post reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Visits Wounded Civilians Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits wounded civilians | Credit: Ukraine Presidency/Ukraine Presi/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire

Russian attacks continue some three weeks after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.