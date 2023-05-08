Adorable New Video Shows Prince George and Princess Charlotte Behind-the-Scenes at the Coronation Concert

Prince George and Princess Charlotte came to have fun!

The two eldest children of Prince William and Kate Middleton were featured in a new video released by Kensington Palace on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram over the weekend.

In the short clip, the little royals could be seen excitedly walking up to the royal box for the coronation concert at Windsor Castle with their parents. Princess Charlotte, 8, who wore a tiered chiffon dress for the event, was all smiles as she entered beside her mother, 41.

Prince George, 9, also seemed to be in high spirits as he walked beside his father, 40, looking like a miniature version of the king-in-waiting as he donned a dark blue suit with a blue tie, similar to Prince William's. The father-and-son duo even matched each other's strides as they walked the red carpet leading to the concert.

The video also showed snippets of Prince William walking up to the stage with a smile for his speech, and standing onstage thanking those behind the epic evening as the crowd cheered.

The heir to the throne began his speech with a dad joke, saying, "I want to say a few words about my father and why I believe this weekend is so important. But don't worry, unlike Lionel [Richie], I won't go on all night long," before restating his commitment to serve his country.

"For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message. Service," the Prince of Wales said. "My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve."

"Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the U.K, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected," he continued, adding, "I commit myself to serve you all. King, country and commonwealth. God save the King."

While the Wales family appeared to have a great time at the event, cheering during multiple moments, 5-year-old Prince Louis was notably missing after participating (and nabbing the spotlight!) in the coronation festivities the day prior.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who sat between their parents, were spotted clapping along to the acts — including Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That — and waving Union Jack flags. They also lit up when Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog made a surprise appearance saying they were looking for their seats in the royal box.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte at the coronation concert. Getty

The Wales kids joined the rest of the crowd in standing up and dancing along — and waving their flags — to Richie's "All Night Long." The singer also sang "Easy (Like Sunday Morning)."

Princess Charlotte was also spotted singing along to Perry's performance of "Roar" as drones in the sky formed a lion — a key part of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coats of arms.