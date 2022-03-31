Behind-the-Scenes on the Controversial Royal Tour: Read PEOPLE's Diary!

PEOPLE's chief foreign correspondent Simon Perry shares his insight into what it was like covering Prince William and Kate Middleton's controversial royal tour of Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas.

From Ireland to Australia and India to Malaysia, I have covered several tours with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. For a couple who are in what one ex-aide calls "the happiness business," landing in the center of a controversy was a marked change, but they seemed to handle it with grace.

On the face of it, William and Kate were largely only welcomed with smiles and sheer joy during their visit to Trench Town, Jamaica, and on the streets of Nassau, The Bahamas. However, the difficulties bubbling below the surface had begun on day one with protests about colonialism, soon followed by controversial pictures at a soccer field in Jamaica of the couple greeting young fans through a fence.

Never mind that within minutes of that soccer game in Jamaica, they had crossed the road to the Bob Marley museum only to be surrounded by excited young people, many of who repeatedly shouted, "We love you." Later in the tour, the couple — I thought looking uncomfortable at times — rode away from a Jamaican military parade standing high in the back of a Land Rover. To be fair, the couple was boxed in by certain elements governing a Jubilee tour — such as military parades and callbacks to Queen Elizabeth's earlier visits — as well as requests from the host countries (it was the Jamaican military who requested they ride from the ceremony standing in the Land Rover).

Despite the backlash, no one covering the tour could miss the joy from those who met the couple, the continuing charm of William and Kate, their deep commitment to those they spoke to or their attentiveness. When she spotted me at the soccer field in Trench Town (a place she really enjoyed visiting), which immediately followed their visit with the Governor-General, which I'd covered, Kate smiled and said, "You had to rush here for the football!" (Like us, Kate had been battling jetlag early on and was up at dawn sending messages back home organizing Prince George and Princess Charlotte's after-school activities.)

The couple are formidable ambassadors of the U.K. and — 11 years after I covered their wedding and tour to Canada soon afterward — deeply united and know how to have fun together. William said he hid under a tarp cover during the downpour at the start of their sailing event in The Bahamas, drinking beer with his crewmates — and joked that it had helped them win! And when they finished separately schmoozing at their last reception in The Bahamas, they returned to greet each other, William holding out his hand in a mock "pleased to meet you" greeting, and saying "Ah, hi." Kate laughed and fell into him with his handshake — their arms quickly around their waists.

Leaving the reception, I walked behind them as they briefly and discreetly held hands as they strolled passed a row of black and white photos of the Queen on previous visits to The Bahamas.