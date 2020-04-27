Queen Elizabeth Shares Rare Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Palace Garden amid Quarantine

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Spring has sprung at Buckingham Palace.

Although Queen Elizabeth is spending time at Windsor Castle while in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, her royal residence in London is looking lovely as flowers and plants mark the season — and royal fans are getting a rare glimpse behind the palace gates in honor of National Gardening Week in the U.K.

Mark Lane, the head gardener at the palace who has worked for the Queen for 28 years, snapped a variety of beautiful images of Buckingham Palace in bloom shared on the official Royal Family social media pages. The photos include closeups of a speckled camellia, a wisteria, the Alnwick rose, bluebells and flowering cherry. There are also wider shots showing the green fields and winding paths at the iconic landmark.

"This week we’re celebrating National Gardening Week, and the enormous benefits nature can have on our wellbeing — particularly during these challenging times," the post was captioned.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, fewer people will be able to enjoy the Buckingham Palace gardens this year as all of her garden parties, which normally happen in the spring, have been canceled.

Each year, the Queen's three parties for hundreds of guests at Buckingham Palace are one of the highlights of the spring royal season. She also holds one at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, later in the season. Around 30,000 people — dressed to the nines, with men in morning suits and top hats and women in whimsical fascinators — attend the events, which celebrate all areas of public life and British society.

Queen Elizabeth, who celebrated her 94th birthday last week, has many family members with green thumbs. Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, is an avid gardener and recently penned an article for Country Life magazine about the important role U.K. farmers are playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When was the last time anyone gave the availability of a bottle of milk, or a loaf of bread, or fresh vegetables a second thought?” he said. “Suddenly, these things are precious and valued. And this is how it always should be."

Kate Middleton teamed up with two designers, Andrée Davies and Adam White, to create a showpiece for the annual Chelsea Flower Show last May.

The centerpiece of the woodland-themed "Back to Nature" garden, which is meant to be a fun place for families to experience a natural environment together and enjoy the relaxing benefits of nature, was a tall platform tree house. It also featured stepping stones, hollow logs, a waterfall and a stream that kids were able to play in.

On the first day of the Chelsea Flower Show, which has been canceled this year due to coronavirus, Kate showed the Queen around her garden.

On Easter Sunday, Kate and Prince William shared a beautiful photo on Instagram of their Kensington Palace home in London with the daffodils in their garden in full spring bloom as they wished their fans a happy holidat. They also continued to encourage social distancing by using the #StayHomeSaveLives hashtag.

“Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter 🐰🐣 #StayHomeSaveLives,” the post was captioned.