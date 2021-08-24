Meet the Italian Model Who Edged Out Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton for the Title of Most Stylish Royal
Tatler named Beatrice Borromeo of Monaco as the most stylish European royal
Tatler just named Beatrice Borromeo the "most stylish European royal." After all, she never fails to deliver on an outfit, like her dreamy wedding dress from when she married Princess Caroline of Monaco's son Pierre Casiraghi in 2015.
Beatrice is royalty in her own right — she is the daughter of Don Carlo Ferdinando of the Italian aristocratic house Borromeo.
Before marrying Pierre, she worked as a model and journalist, which certainly played a role in her style evolution.
Beatrice is always a standout at the annual Rose Ball to benefit The Princess Grace Foundation, like this fairy tale red gown she worn in 2016.
The mother of two got all dolled up for an event at Monaco Yacht Club, sporting a light green gown with see-through sleeves alongside her dapper husband.
Behold, your new style inspiration for just about any occasion: a cute jacket over a white dress, like Beatrice wore for Milan Fashion Week in 2016.
For 2015's Rose Ball, Beatrice went for old Hollywood glamour in a glittering gold dress.
Beatrice made a statement in a trench coat with an oversized belt at Paris Fashion Week 2014, when she attended the Armani Privé show.
And she can go casual too, like this midi dress adorned with a quirky accessory: heart-shared sunglasses.
She channeled her grandmother-in-law Grace Kelly with her all-out glam look for the 2019 Rose Ball.
Beatrice chose a dress with a daring neckline for a 2016 fundraising event held for the struggle against AIDS.
The beauty was radiant in red for a screening of Babel at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival.
Proving she's not afraid to go bold, Beatrice chose a long-sleeved gown with pink and black stripes for a day at the Venice Film Festival in 2017.
Fur and fringe! Beatrice opted for another striking ensemble at the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean in 2018.
For the 2014 Rose Ball, Beatrice went with an elegant gown and diamond jewels, complemented by her chic updo.