Meet the Italian Model Who Edged Out Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton for the Title of Most Stylish Royal

Tatler named Beatrice Borromeo of Monaco as the most stylish European royal

By Stephanie Petit
August 24, 2021 02:22 PM

1 of 15

Credit: JacopoR/PierreS/GC Images

Tatler just named Beatrice Borromeo the "most stylish European royal." After all, she never fails to deliver on an outfit, like her dreamy wedding dress from when she married Princess Caroline of Monaco's son Pierre Casiraghi in 2015.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Beatrice is royalty in her own right — she is the daughter of Don Carlo Ferdinando of the Italian aristocratic house Borromeo.

3 of 15

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Before marrying Pierre, she worked as a model and journalist, which certainly played a role in her style evolution.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Beatrice is always a standout at the annual Rose Ball to benefit The Princess Grace Foundation, like this fairy tale red gown she worn in 2016.

Advertisement

5 of 15

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

The mother of two got all dolled up for an event at Monaco Yacht Club, sporting a light green gown with see-through sleeves alongside her dapper husband.

6 of 15

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Behold, your new style inspiration for just about any occasion: a cute jacket over a white dress, like Beatrice wore for Milan Fashion Week in 2016.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

For 2015's Rose Ball, Beatrice went for old Hollywood glamour in a glittering gold dress.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Beatrice made a statement in a trench coat with an oversized belt at Paris Fashion Week 2014, when she attended the Armani Privé show.

Advertisement

9 of 15

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

And she can go casual too, like this midi dress adorned with a quirky accessory: heart-shared sunglasses.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

Credit: PLS Pool/Getty Images

She channeled her grandmother-in-law Grace Kelly with her all-out glam look for the 2019 Rose Ball.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

Beatrice chose a dress with a daring neckline for a 2016 fundraising event held for the struggle against AIDS.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

Credit: Michel Dufour/WireImage

The beauty was radiant in red for a screening of Babel at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

Credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Proving she's not afraid to go bold, Beatrice chose a long-sleeved gown with pink and black stripes for a day at the Venice Film Festival in 2017.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Fur and fringe! Beatrice opted for another striking ensemble at the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean in 2018.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

For the 2014 Rose Ball, Beatrice went with an elegant gown and diamond jewels, complemented by her chic updo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Petit