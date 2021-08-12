Music legend Barbra Streisand once joked of her friendship with Prince Charles, "You know, if I played my cards right, I could have wound up being the first Jewish princess!"

Barbra Streisand Spills the Tea on Prince Charles Sending Her Flowers from Highgrove — 'Before He Met Diana'

Prince Charles recently said he found Barbra Streisand "dazzling" when he was a young man, and now the legendary singer is returning the compliment — and spilling the tea on their friendship origin story.

"It was so sweet," Streisand told U.K. presenter Ross King of the "special memories" the Prince of Wales recently shared with the Times of London.

The singer confirmed the prince's telling that she was recording in San Diego in 1974 when Charles was 26 years old and serving in the Royal Navy.

"He asked to meet me. So he came to the recording studio," she shared, adding a signature quip. "I offered him a sip of tea and I thought, 'They didn't have to test me for poison or something? No.'"

From there, "we became friends, and I loved spending some time at Highgrove for a weekend fundraiser and going through his gardens," shared Streisand.

Some time later, the Funny Girl star was staying in a hotel in London and noticed fresh-cut flowers on a table in her assistant's hotel room.

"I said, 'Who sent me that?'" recalled Streisand, 79, "and she said, 'A fan called Charles.' And I said, 'Really? Let me see the note' — and there was his seal. And they weren't like from a florist because they were from his gardens and it's a different look."

Streisand's assistant "just mistook it for a fan. It was so funny, I thought. That's Prince Charles!"