Belgium's King Philippe Wears Mask to Take Princess Eleonore to School as Lockdown Restrictions Ease

School is in session for the Belgian royals.

As lockdown measures put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic ease across Europe, 12-year-old Princess Eleonore of Belgium returned to her school in Brussels on Friday. Her father, King Philippe, dropped her off at St. John Berchmans College wearing a mask, although the princess was without a face covering.

"Thank you to school administrators, teachers and educators for the preparations and adaptations aimed at allowing a partial and gradual return of students," the Belgian Royal Palace captioned a video of the moment.

They also included the hashtag #backtoschool.

Belgium has reported 54,644 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8,959 deaths, according to Reuters. The outlet reports that Friday's school opening was a "trial run" before final-year students can return to class in smaller groups under social distancing guidelines. Precautions such as temperature checks and directional arrows in hallways are also in effect.

Princess Eleonore's return to class came just one day after she joined her mother, Queen Mathilde, at a restaurant for the homeless. The royals helped provide food for those in need while wearing face masks and gloves.

Like children around the world, the education of princes and princesses has been deeply impacted by the coronavirus. The four children of Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary had to end their study abroad experience in Switzerland early and return home, while other royal families are adapting to homeschooling.

Kate Middleton got candid about what it's been like homeschooling Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5, amid the U.K. lockdown.

"We're stuck into homeschooling again," Kate said earlier this month on on ITV's This Morning. "George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"