Back to Business! Queen Elizabeth Arrives at the Chelsea Flower Show Two Days After Royal Wedding

While the rest of the world recovers from the never-ending excitement that was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, Queen Elizabeth is already back to work.

The Queen arrived at the Chelsea Flower Show, a flower and horticultural event that takes place every year in London — and always welcomes a number of royal guests. Queen Elizabeth is patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, the organization that hosts the Chelsea Flower Show every year. She wore a pale pink coat for the event.

She was joined by several members of her family at the Chelsea Flower Show (though naturally, the Queen was the last to arrive), including Princess Anne, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.

Prince Philip, 96, who attend Harry and Meghan’s wedding but retired from royal duties last year, did not join the Queen at the flower show.

At Harry and Meghan’s wedding, Queen Elizabeth was certainly in a floral mood: She wore a green-and-purple floral patterned dress underneath her bright lime green coat, as well as a matching hat featuring a purple flower detail. She arrived at the ceremony with husband Prince Philip, who was making his first public appearance since undergoing a hip replacement operation in April.

The Queen sat near the front of St. George’s Chapel for the wedding, where she watched her grandson and Meghan say their “I do’s.” After the ceremony, she hosted a midday reception for Harry, Meghan and their 600 guests at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.