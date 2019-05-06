See Baby Sussex's Official Royal Birth Announcement Outside Buckingham Palace

It’s royally official!

Following the announcement of the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first baby on Monday, a framed notice of the birth has gone on display on a ceremonial easel outside of Buckingham Palace.

“The Queen and the Royal Family are delighted at the news that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526am today. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the notice read.

Just as when cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were born, the traditional framed bulletin was brought out of the Privy Purse Door and carried across the forecourt, to be placed on the easel in front of the Queen’s residence.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty

Although royal births are now announced on social media (Harry and Meghan announced their baby’s arrival on their new Instagram account!), the tradition of announcing the birth outside of Buckingham Palace on an ornate golden easel still remains.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Unlike with Will and Kate’s children’s announcements, Baby Sussex’s easel notice did not include signatures by Meghan’s doctors. For all of Kate’s births, they included the signatures of the doctors that helped deliver her children, which adds to the speculation that Meghan had a home birth at Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Louis' birth announcement Dan Kitwood/Getty

The royal baby’s name is typically revealed within a few days after the birth — after the Queen is informed of the parents’ choice. Prince William and Kate Middleton waited two days before announcing both George and Charlotte’s names. They waited four days to announce Louis’ name.

The royal couple previously announced that they are keeping the plans around the arrival of their baby private, which means royal fans should not expect for Meghan to pose on the steps of a hospital like Kate did after the birth of each of her three children.

However, royal fans will get to see the happy couple with their new baby soon after the birth. Within a few days after welcoming their first child, Meghan and Harry will take part in a photo op with their new baby on the grounds of Windsor Castle.