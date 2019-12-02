Baby Prince William Makes His First Appearance on Set of The Crown: See the Photos!

Image zoom

Prince William‘s debut on The Crown is ready for edit!

The cast was spotted filming season 4 of the Netflix hit in Spain, recreating Prince Charles and Princess Diana‘s 1983 tour of Australia — which doubled as baby Prince William’s first-ever royal tour.

Photos from the set show Emma Corrin, who will play Princess Diana in the next season of The Crown, climbing the stairs to a plane — with baby William, in the arms of an actress playing his nanny, following close behind. The child is dressed in a white ensemble, complete with a matching hat.

Princess Diana made it a point to give her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as normal a childhood as possible despite their royal roles. They would be seen on the regular outings kids take, from trips to the amusement park to McDonald’s. Diana also made sure to spend lots of time with her boys, which included bringing a nearly 1-year-old William on tour, a first for a royal baby.

Image zoom Emma Corrin as Princess Diana on the set of The Crown

Since then, Prince William and Kate Middleton followed Princess Diana’s lead when they took Prince George on tour Down Under when he was just 9 months old and brought Princess Charlotte along to Canada when she was just 2. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did the same this fall when they brought son Archie, born May 6, on their royal tour of Africa.

RELATED: Emma Corrin Steps into Princess Diana Role While Filming The Crown — See Her Striking Resemblance!

Image zoom Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 1983 Shutterstock

Image zoom Prince William and his nanny, Barbara Barnes

Unfortunately, Prince William likely won’t be watching his onscreen persona — the royal doesn’t watch The Crown…at least that’s what he told Oscar winner Olivia Colman!

The actress — who plays Queen Elizabeth in seasons 3 and 4 of the hit Netflix show — met the Duke of Cambridge at a recent Buckingham Palace reception and popped the tricky question in a chat she jokingly admitted “didn’t go very well.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Prince William, Kate Middleton and Olivia Colman Tim Ireland/WPA Pool/Getty Images

“He asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, ‘Actually, I know what you’re doing,’ ” Colman revealed on The Graham Norton Show.

“I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?’ ” she continued. “His answer was a firm, ‘No.’ But he was very charming and very lovely.”

This isn’t the first royal revelation to slip from Colman’s lips since she landed the lead role of William’s grandmother, which was previously played by Claire Foy on The Crown. Back in October, the actress admitted her husband stole some “loo [toilet] roll” from the same reception, “just to say we got it from Buckingham Palace.”