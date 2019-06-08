Where's Baby Archie? Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Didn't Attend Trooping the Colour

While his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stepped onto the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour festivities on Saturday, Archie Harrison skipped the celebrations.

At almost 5 weeks old, the baby royal is likely in the trusted care of one of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s royal staff members, as he’s too young to participate in the event.

The outing marks the first time the new parents made their first joint appearance at an official royal event since welcoming their son. The couple were all smiles as they arrived to the Trooping celebrations in the same carriage as Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Last year, Prince Louis, then 7 weeks old, was also missing from the annual celebration in honor of the Queen’s birthday. But the now 1-year-old royal made his big debut on Saturday alongside his older siblings George and Charlotte, who were caught showing him the ropes from behind the palace window!

Royal fans can expect to see Archie next at his upcoming royal christening, which will likely take place in July or August.

The new prince has had a steady stream of VIP visitors in recent weeks, including aunt and uncle Kate Middleton and Prince William, grandfather Prince Charles and several of the couple’s friends.

Meghan and Harry stepped out with their newborn son at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where they had their royal wedding reception!) two days after welcoming the new addition to the royal family.

Asked what it’s like being a new mom, Meghan said: “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

She went on to say that Baby Sussex “has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm.”

Harry then added, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

“He’s just been a dream,” Meghan said. “It’s been a special couple of days.”