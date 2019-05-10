Is Baby Archie More Compatible with Meghan or Harry? Princess Diana's Former Astrologer Speaks Out

He might only be four days old, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is already destined for great things.

“The strongest chart connections are between Archie and Harry — he is a chip off the old block, Harry’s block that is,” astrologer Penny Thornton tells PEOPLE, adding: “In his firstborn child, Harry has found another soulmate.”

Born on Monday at 5.26am, at the exact moment of sunrise, the royal baby, seventh in line to the throne, is a happy Taurean.

“Born as the Sun rose in Taurus, Archie has the full force of the Sun on his persona and will be a sunny child – strong, charismatic and confidant,” says Thornton who was astrologer to the late Princess Diana. “With the strong Uranus influence, Mercury conjunct Uranus, he will be a joker or at the very least, he will have an independent mind.”

Playing the joker, a characteristic Harry is known for, won’t be the only similarity he shares with his dad says Thornton, founder of the horoscope website Astrolutely.com.

“He will follow in his parents’ footsteps becoming a champion of human rights, a keen conservationist and a protector of the natural world,” she predicts, adding, “He will lean towards science – particularly astro-physics and space exploration and technology.”

Meghan who is a Leo, will be a natural mom, says Thornton. “She’s got Cancer rising and Cancer is the sign of motherhood and femininity. They like nurturing and mothering.”

Holding Archie at Wednesday’s photocall was proud dad Harry, himself a Virgo. “He will be a doting father, definitely.”

While Archie, Queen Elizabeth‘s eighth great-grandchild might not have a royal title, the royal astrologer says his chart indicates that he will have a pivotal role within the family.

“He’ll take his heritage very seriously, she says, adding of his character: “He’ll be adventurous, curious, stubborn, opinionated, resourceful, engaging and smart.”