Autumn and Peter Phillips Are All Smiles as They Step Out Weeks After Announcing Split

Autumn and Peter Phillips are friendly exes!

Last month, the former couple announced that they had decided to separate after 12 years of marriage. However, there appeared to be no hard feelings when the duo stepped out together at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday.

Autumn, 41, and Peter, 42, were all smiles as they watched horse races, excitedly cheering and happily chatting to each other.

A spokesperson for the pair confirmed the news of their split in February but assured it was an “amicable” breakup.

“They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship,” the spokesman said. “The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.”

“The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla,” he added. “Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children.”

The pair will share custody of their two daughters, Savannah, 9, and Isla, 7. Their spokesman confirms to PEOPLE that they separated last year and informed Queen Elizabeth, Peter’s grandmother, and other members of the family of their decision then.

Princess Anne’s son is the first of his generation of royals to separate from his spouse, adding yet another sad episode for the Queen in recent months.

Despite the split, Autumn, a Canadian, will remain in Gloucestershire in the U.K. “to bring up their two children.” The south west English county is “where they have been settled for a number of years,” according to the statement.

Peter, a sports marketing consultant, met Autumn, a management consultant, in 2003 in her hometown of Montreal at the Formula One Grand Prix. They wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2008.

Princess Anne, Peter’s mother and a distinguished equestrian, also attended the Cheltenham Festival on Monday. She was seen chatting with her daughter, Zara Tindall, and Andrew Parker-Bowles, the ex-husband of her sister-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Peter and Autumn are hardly the first royal couple to remain friendly despite a split. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson famously remained close despite their divorce, continuing to co-parents daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and even living together.

“I’m in and out all the time, and he’s in and out all the time,” she explained in a 2016 interview for an Australian radio show. “And no, we’re not married. We’re very happy with the way things are.”

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, has continued to support Prince Andrew despite his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.