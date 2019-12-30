Ari Behn's Grieving Girlfriend Posts Emotional Instagram Tribute: 'Now Your Heart Has Found Peace'

Image zoom Ebba Rysst Heilman and Ari Behn Ebba Rysst Heilman/Instagram

Ari Behn’s girlfriend has posted an emotional tribute to the 47-year-old author, who died by suicide on Christmas Day.

“I am always with you, my beloved Ari,” lawyer Ebba Rysst Heilman, 35, wrote on Instagram Sunday, while describing Behn — who was married to Princess Martha Louise of Norway for 14 years before their 2016 divorce — as “the most beautiful, strongest, complex human being.”

Heilman added, “Now your heart has found peace, but it will always beat strongly in my body. Fortunately, you knew that — and also how much I loved you because I told you every day.

“I will do everything I promised you because you made me believe in me. I can write in ink so that the tears gush. Thanks to everyone who takes care of me. I am eternally grateful for this support.”

In a moving eulogy to the tender moments they shared since they started dating in 2017, the Oslo-based lawyer added, “I know you will be with me the rest of my life, take care of me and cheer me on. I know that you took care of me until the end. I am eternally grateful to you for being so close to you. Eternally grateful that I was able to take care of you and that I could feel your heart every night in our time together.”

Behn’s death was confirmed by the Norwegian royal family on December 25. A statement issued by Princess Martha Louise’s parents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, described the writer — dad to royal grandchildren Maud Angelica, 16, Leah Isadora, 14, and Emma Tallulah, 11 — as “an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him.

“We are grateful that we got to know him,” added the King and Queen. “We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father — and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who have now lost their beloved son and brother.”

Behn’s mother also paid tribute to her son through a Facebook post on Friday, where she wrote, “The darkness never took you. IT was the bright shining LIGHT merging with you.”

A funeral for Behn is taking place on Jan. 3 at the Oslo Cathedral, with services to be conducted by the bishop of Oslo, Kari Veiteberg, PEOPLE confirms.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has reportedly canceled all of her private plans to travel to the funeral, while Queen Sonja has canceled an engagement at the Henie Onstad Art Center on Thursday. It is expected that the Norwegian royal family will return to their public duties next week.

Princess Martha Louise, who is now dating American spiritual guide Shaman Durek, has not released a statement on her ex-husband’s death.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.