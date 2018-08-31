British Army Band Performs 'Respect' at Buckingham Palace as Aretha Franklin Is Laid to Rest

The Queen of Soul was honored outside Queen Elizabeth‘s London residence.

The Band of the Welsh Guards paid tribute to Aretha Franklin outside at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday, as stars turned out to attend the legendary singer’s funeral in Detroit. They played Franklin’s hit “Respect” during the Changing of the Guard ceremony.

“The Band of the Welsh Guards are world famous for their musical versatility and professional performance and this morning paid tribute to another musical icon and one that has been of huge influence and inspiration to our musicians – Aretha Franklin, whose funeral was being held in Detroit 3,748 miles away, at the same time of the Queen’s Guard Change,” the British Army wrote on their YouTube page. “In the Army Respect for others underpins all that we do, so there was only one tune that would do for today’s ceremony: the 1967 Aretha Franklin hit ‘R.E.S.P.E.C.T.’ a declaration from a strong confident woman who knows that she has everything.”

The performance was received with respectful applause from the gathered crowd.

Aretha Franklin Paul Natkin/Getty

On Friday, Franklin — who died of pancreatic cancer on Aug. 16 at age 76 — was honored by her fellow celebrities and other high-profile speakers including Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, former President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson and more.

Greater Grace Temple pastor Bishop Charles H. Ellis officiated the service, and the Rev. Robert Smith Jr. served as the Co-Officiant.

The day began with a viewing, during which many of Franklin’s recordings were played. The service highlighted Franklin’s Christian roots and paid homage to the start of her career when she focused heavily on gospel music. Gospel artists Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, The Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir were among the performers.

Following the six and 1/2 hour funeral, Franklin will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Ceremony alongside her father, Rev. C.L. Franklin.