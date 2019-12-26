Archie's Sweater from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas Card Is Available for $105!

Archie‘s Christmas style can be your little one’s!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their first Christmas card as a family of three this year, and Archie (unsurprisingly) stole the show. As they posed in front of a decked-out Christmas tree, the little royal curiously got close to the camera, causing his parents to giggle in the background of the candid shot.

Archie, born May 6, celebrated his mother’s roots by sporting an American brand for his Christmas card debut. He wore a cashmere polar bear sweater from Boden that retails for $105. The cozy winter wear is still available in all sizes except newborn, meaning the youngster in your life (the sweater is available in sizes up to 3-4 years old) can be stylish like Archie for the holidays.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Image zoom Toby Melville - Pool/Getty; Boden USA

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Friend Took Her Sweet Family Christmas Card Photo with Prince Harry and Archie

During her annual Christmas address on Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth gave her great-grandson a special shout-out.

“Two hundred years on from the birth of my great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, Prince Philip and I have been delighted to welcome our eighth great grandchild into our family,” she said.

“Of course, at the heart of the Christmas story lies the birth of a child: a seemingly small and insignificant step overlooked by many in Bethlehem. But in time, through his teaching and by his example, Jesus Christ would show the world how small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding.”

Image zoom Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Toby Melville/Getty Images

Meghan’s friend Janina Gavankar, who recently appeared on The Morning Show alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, took the picture used as the family’s festive holiday card. The actress also slammed reports that the photo was edited after a report claimed that Meghan’s face appeared in focus while Harry’s was blurry.

“So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family. Here’s the original that was sent out,” the actress wrote with the black and white shot, sent to family and friends electronically to reduce waste.

Gavankar then added: “…and to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness.”