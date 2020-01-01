Archie's New Photo with Prince Harry Has a Sweet Hidden Message — and a Surprise Photographer!

Image zoom Prince Harry and baby Archie in a new portrait released on December 31, 2019. Sussex Royals

Prince Harry and his nearly 8-month-old son Archie shared an especially snuggly moment in the great outdoors — and mom Meghan Markle was the one to capture it!

The newly released photo, which was shared on Meghan and Harry’s Sussex Royal Instagram on Tuesday, was taken by the duchess over the recent Thanksgiving holiday, a royal source confirms.

In the photo, both father and son are wearing cozy knit caps — and Archie’s has a special backstory. His pom-pom hat is from Make Give Live, a social enterprise founded by mom Claire Conza that runs community-based knitting groups in New Zealand. For each item purchased, one is donated to a Kiwi in need. Meghan was gifted one of the hats during the couple’s visit to New Zealand in October 2018 when she was then pregnant with Archie. (He has since outgrown his first hat so the royal mom ordered more in the next two sizes up so he always has one!)

The hat, in the Cocobear style, retails for $33 and is made from 100% Merino New Zealand wool and signed by the volunteer knitter. For those wishing to knit a cap themselves, the group makes the kit available as well.

“Being part of a Make Give Live group is like having a second family, we knit but we also nurture our own mental health and wellbeing,” the group says on its web site. “Looking after yourself is essential and it is a proven fact that knitting has a multitude of therapeutic benefits, including reducing stress, improving self confidence and helping provide meaningful connections and purpose, especially when you are part of a community.”

The candid father-and-son photo kicks off a video featuring highlights of the couple’s big year, including their tour of Africa, Harry’s impromptu dance with conservationist Jane Goodall, baby Archie’s christening, Meghan and Kate Middleton attending Wimbledon together, the WellChild Awards, Remembrance Day and more.

“Wishing you all a very happy new year and thanking you all for your continued support!” read the post, which is set to a Coldplay song. “We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” The post is signed “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The video follows the release earlier this month of the Sussexes’ first Christmas card as a family of three. Archie took center stage in that photo, which was snapped by Meghan’s friend Janina Gavinar.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Archie’s aunt and uncle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, also shared a candid photo over the holidays — with Kate, like Meghan, behind the camera capturing a kiss between William and his youngest son Prince Louis, 19 months.