Archie's Birthday Gift Revealed! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Donate 200 Beanies to Kids in Need

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's birthday donation will benefit mothers and children escaping domestic violence

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating Archie's birthday with families in need on the other side of the world.

The New Zealand-based social enterprise Make Give Live revealed on social media on Sunday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated 200 beanies to the I Got Your Back Pack (IGYBP) initiative as a birthday gift in honor of their son, who turned 2 earlier this week.

In a video entitled, "Archie's Birthday gift to kids in NZ," Make Give Live founder Claire Conza explained how the beanies would become a part of an IGYBP backpack, which provides a range of essential items to mothers and children escaping from domestic violence.

"Thank you Harry & Meghan, Duke & Duchess of Sussex, and of course, Archie for the generous donation of these 200 beanies to your friends on the other side of the world in NZ," Make Give Live posted alongside the footage.

"@igotyourbackpacknz was very grateful for them and they will be sent in care packs to refuges around NZ to warm heads and hearts ❤️," they added.

"It also meant a lot for our maker community to have something special to bring them together to enjoy connection and creativity whilst making them, and didn't they do an incredible job!?"

The social enterprise then signed off with a birthday greeting to Meghan and Harry's son, saying simply, "Happy Birthday Archie🎈"

This isn't the first time that Meghan and Harry have donated to Make Give Live. The Duke and Duchess ordered 100 beanies from the social enterprise in December 2020, which doubled to 200 cozy hats through the organization's "buy one, give one" model.

"They said that they wanted to help our members continue to enjoy making, connecting and supporting each other which has never been as important as now," Make Give Live wrote on Instagram shortly afterward.

In January 2020, the royals also shared a super-snuggly photo of Archie wearing one of the organization's warming pom-pom knit-caps, while Meghan was given an item of their headwear during the couple's visit to New Zealand in October 2018.

Fittingly, Make Give Live revealed the news of Meghan and Harry's donation on Mother's Day, which is also celebrated in New Zealand on May 9.

The day was extra special for Meghan this year as the Duke and Duchess are expecting a baby girl this summer who will be a younger sister to Archie.

On Sunday, Meghan also celebrated the occasion nearer to home by honoring the work of a local charity in her home state of California.

"In honor of Mother's Day, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are recognizing the work of Harvest Home, a Los Angeles–based organization that uplifts expectant mothers who are experiencing homelessness," read a statement on their Archewell Foundation website Sunday.

"Through Archewell Foundation, The Duke and Duchess' mission is to demonstrate compassion in action, spark supportive and connected communities, and build a more equitable and just future. Their aim is to ensure that parents, of every makeup and all walks of life, have the support they need to raise families that thrive," the statement continued.