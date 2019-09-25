Archie's Big Debut! Every Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son on His First Royal Tour

Archie made a surprise appearance during his parents' royal tour of South Africa — and he was on his best behavior as he joined Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu
By Stephanie Petit
September 25, 2019 09:12 AM

To kick off the third day of their royal South Africa tour, Prince Harry introduced wife Meghan Markle and his almost 5-month-old son Archie to an old friend.

The little royal was taken by his parents for his first official royal engagement to meet with famed anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

Harry put his arm around Meghan in a sweet clip shared on their Instagram stories and leaned over to tell his son, “You get to meet Arch!” Archie let out a little giggle, which made his parents laugh.

The royals met at Tutu’s foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, which contributes to the development of youth and leadership, facilitates discussions about social justice and common human purposes. The foundation hopes to spread the teachings and thoughts of the archbishop to new generations.

A kiss for Archie…

…and a kiss for Arch!

Mother and son!

Archie was snuggled into his mom’s arms and dressed in light blue overalls and matching booties.

Meghan looked chic in Club Monaco’s Dremah Silk Dress and black pumps.

Archie was on his best behavior for the event, happily taking in the moment.

He even stuck out his hand to Archbishop Tutu, perhaps for a royal handshake?

During the meeting, the royal couple had a lively laughter-filled chat with Archbishop Tutu and Thandeka, where Harry revealed that Archie “constantly wants to stand.”

Meghan added, “He’s an old soul!”

“I think he is used to it already,” Harry said of his son.

Thandeka joked to the baby, “You like me, don’t you? You like the ladies better, don’t you? That’s interesting! He’s going to be a ladies’ man.”

Archie closely resembles father Prince Harry around the same age!

After the outing, the couple posted a sweet black-and-white shot of Archie on their Instagram, alongside the caption: “Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!” – The Duke and Duchess.

The family of three was given a few gifts from Archbishop Tutu following the outing, including poignant photos of Archie’s late grandmother Princess Diana and children’s books (Children of God Storybook Bible and Desmond and the Mean Word, both penned by the Archbishop, and a children’s songbook).

Harry previously met Archbishop Tutu during a Nov. 2015 tour of South Africa, when the royal presented him with an honor in recognition of his services to U.K. communities and international peace.

A big smile from Archie!

