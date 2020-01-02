Archie's Royally Cute UGG Booties Are Available at Nordstrom

Baby Archie stole the world’s collective heart in the Sussex’s first family Christmas card, taking front and center wearing an adorable polar bear sweater from family-loved brand Boden. But the overload of cuteness didn’t stop there — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to Instagram to wish their 10 million followers a happy New Year, posting a video including another candid (and equally adorable) picture of Archie. This time, he can be seen wearing a very stylish pair of Ugg booties. Insert heart-eyes emoji here.

Our hearts nearly stopped at the sight of Archie lovingly bundled up in Prince Harry’s arms, but when we noticed his adorable little pair of Ugg booties, we just about lost it. So, doing what we do best, we searched high and low for the exact shoes and finally found them at none other than one of our all-time favorite retailers: Nordstrom.

The Ugg Erin Booties come in chestnut (like Archie’s) or baby pink and are available in sizes for Baby (0-12 months) or Walker (12-24 months). The plush-lined suede booties wick away moisture to keep your little one’s feet warm, cozy, and dry. Plus, they look so stinking cute!

“These booties are perfect for the cold! My little one isn’t walking so these are mainly used to keep her warm. I’ve received so many compliments on how adorable they are on my 8-month-old!” one shopper wrote.

“The Velcro on the side makes it so easy to take on and off. I will continue to get next sizes when my baby girl outgrows these,” said another.

Scroll down to shop Archie’s Ugg booties for just $49.95 at Nordstrom and get your iPhone camera ready because these are one stylish pair of baby booties you will definitely want to capture.

Buy It! Ugg Erin Booties, $49.95; nordstrom.com