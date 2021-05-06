Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also sent birthday wishes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son with a message on their Clarence House Instagram

Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton Send Birthday Wishes to Archie as He Turns 2

Happy 2nd birthday Archie!

The son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (and soon-to-be big brother!) received birthday wishes from some of his royal family members early Thursday morning.

Queen Elizabeth sent her great-grandson a birthday message via the official Royal Family Instagram account.

"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈," read the caption alongside a snapshot of a newborn Archie with his proud parents.

"Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. 🎂," Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wrote on the Clarence House Instagram accompanying a black-and-white throwback photo of Harry with his then-newborn son.

Prince William and Kate Middleton got in on the celebrations too, wishing their nephew across the pond "a very happy 2nd birthday today" alongside a group family photo from Archie's July 2019 christening.

Amid the birthday celebrations for her son, Meghan, 39, recently announced that she has written her first children's book, inspired by her husband and son's relationship.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan said in the press release from publisher Random House Children's Books. "That poem became this story."

In February, Meghan and Harry, 36, excitedly announced they are expecting their second child this summer. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

In March, they shared the news that Meghan is pregnant with a baby girl. "To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?" Harry said during the couple's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

The growing family has been settling into life in Montecito, California, since their move last summer.