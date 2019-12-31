Archie the Adorable! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Candid New Photo for the New Year

Image zoom Prince Harry and Archie Sussex Royals

Archie and his proud parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sending wishes for the new year!

On Tuesday, Harry and Meghan shared a year-end video featuring a sweet new photo of their nearly 8-month-old son Archie in dad Harry’s arms on the couple’s Sussex Royal Instagram account.

“Wishing you all a very happy new year and thanking you all for your continued support!” read the post, which is set to a Coldplay song. “We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” The post is signed “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The video features highlights of the couple’s big year, including their tour of Africa, Harry’s impromptu dance with conservationist Jane Goodall, baby Archie’s christening, Meghan and Kate Middleton attending Wimbledon together, the WellChild Awards, Remembrance Day and more.

Image zoom Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Archie at Archie's christening. Sussex Royals

The video follows the release earlier this month of the Sussexes’ first Christmas card as a family of three. Archie took center stage in the photo, which was snapped by Meghan’s friend Janina Gavinar.

“Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!” the tweet read.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

RELATED: See The Top 10 Royal Moments Of The Decade: Weddings, Royal Babies And A Family Member Who ‘Quit’

Last year, the newlyweds released their first Christmas card as a couple with a snap from their royal wedding reception at Frogmore House. In the image, the couple are photographed from behind as they enjoy a fireworks display.

This year, Meghan and Harry opted out of the annual Christmas festivities with the rest of the royal family at Sandringham, instead choosing to spend “private family time” in Canada, the palace confirmed earlier this month.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” said the palace’s statement. “Whilst this email confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The statement continued, “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Shared How They’re Celebrating the ’12 Days of Christmas’

Several insiders say the couple is eager to escape the intense tabloid scrutiny they’ve experienced in the U.K. — maybe even by establishing a second “base” in the U.S., Canada or Africa. “Family is going to be very important for Meghan for the holidays,” a source told PEOPLE. “It will be nice for them to be around people that love them and have [Harry] understand her traditions too.”

It has been a momentous year for Harry and Meghan. In addition to welcoming their son Archie in May, the couple moved into their new Windsor cottage home and they set off on a successful tour in Africa (which saw Archie make his royal tour debut!). They are also looking ahead to launching their new charity, Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.