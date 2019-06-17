Royal Resemblance? See Archie Side-by-Side with Parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as Babies

Royal fans just got their first up-close glimpse of baby Archie!

Prince Harry celebrated his first Father’s Day as a dad by sharing a new photo of his son, who was born on May 6. Shared on his joint Instagram account with wife Meghan Markle, the black and white shot depicts the proud dad cradling his newborn son in his arms. In an extra sweet touch, Archie can be seen reaching out to grab ahold of one of his father’s fingers.

“Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex,” the caption read.

Archie’s curious eyes are a perfect blend of his parents, as seen in their own baby photos. In a 2017 Father’s Day post, Meghan thanked her dad for “giving me that signature Markle nose” — and the trait also seems to have passed onto Archie.

With the snap being in black and white, it’s still hard to tell if Archie inherited his father’s signature red locks or his mother’s dark hair.

Meghan, 37, said they were “still trying to figure out” who Archie resembled when they had their first outing as a family of three just two days after Archie’s birth at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.

“Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really,” Harry added. “His looks are changing every single day so who knows.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie Press Association via AP

During his public debut, the newborn was wrapped in a wool G.H. Hurt & Son blanket and wore a matching cap. He appeared to be sleeping for his big debut – which fits Meghan’s description of the baby as “really calm.”

On Mother’s Day, the royal parents shared a photo of their’s son’s adorable feet being lovingly cradled by his mother.

The photo also paid tribute to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana. In the image, which was taken at their new Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, Diana’s favorite flower, forget-me-nots, can be seen in the background.

“Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you,” the caption read.