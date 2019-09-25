Archie and Prince Harry share a royal resemblance!

Archie made his surprise tour debut on Wednesday morning, joining parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to meet famed anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa.

In videos and photos posted on the royal couple’s Instagram page, fans couldn’t help but notice how closely Archie resembles his dad when he was around he same age.

The family of three strolled along a corridor as Archie — dressed in a sky blue outfit — was snuggled into his mother’s arms. Meghan looked chic in Club Monaco’s Dremah Silk Dress and black pumps in the clip, which is captioned, “Arch meets Archie!”

Harry put his arm around Meghan and leaned over to tell his son, “You get to meet Arch!” Archie let out a little giggle, which made his parents laugh.

Image zoom Archie and Prince Harry Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Image zoom Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry PA Wire/PA Images

Image zoom Prince Harry, Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Prince William in 1984 Dave Thompson/PA/AP

RELATED: Meghan Markle Is ‘So Chill and Relaxed as a Mom,’ Says Friend

Archie’s curious eyes are a perfect blend of his parents, as seen in their own baby photos. In a 2017 Father’s Day post, Meghan thanked her dad for “giving me that signature Markle nose” — and the trait also seems to have passed onto Archie.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Toby Melville/PA Images

The family of three touched down in Cape Town on Monday for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 10-day tour, which includes stops in South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

Meghan was pictured coming off the plane with Archie, born May 6, in her arms. In a touching tribute to Princess Diana, Archie was seen wearing a white knit hat with a pom-pom that was very similar to the one Diana chose for a baby Harry to wear in January 1985 as they stepped off a plane in at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland. Harry was also around 4 months old at the time.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie; Princess Diana and Prince Harry CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images; PA Images via Getty Images

Although Archie and Prince Harry’s shared features weren’t immediately apparent — the 34-year-old royal dad said that “his looks are changing every single day, so who knows?” two days after the baby boy’s arrival — Archie began to take after his dad at just 2 months old. In photos from Archie’s July christening, Archie struck a similar pose in his portrait and wore a replica of the historic gown worn by his father.

Image zoom Prince Harry, Archie and Meghan Markle PA Wire/PA Images

A source previously told PEOPLE that Archie is a “happy baby.”

“He has lovely, puffy little legs and tufts of reddish hair,” the source said. “He’s really adorable.”

RELATED: Royal Father-Son Bonding! See Every Photo of Proud Dad Prince Harry with Baby Archie

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince William and Kate Middleton followed Princess Diana’s lead when they took Prince George on tour Down Under when he was just 9 months old, and brought Princess Charlotte along to Canada when she was 16 months old. Harry and Meghan opted to bring Archie on their royal tour of Africa nearly five months after his birth.

“This will be their first official tour as a family!” they announced on Instagram, in another contemporary twist.