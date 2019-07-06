Like father, like son!

The British royal family celebrated baby Archie‘s christening on Saturday — and, in one official portrait from the day, the 2-month-old bears a striking resemblance to his father Prince Harry.

The christening took place at Queen Elizabeth’s private chapel at Windsor Castle. The larger St. George’s Chapel at the castle was the site of Harry and Meghan Markle‘s May 2018 wedding, as well as Harry’s 1984 christening.

In an old portrait of Harry, now 34, and his late mother Princess Diana at his christening, the royal wears a historic christening gown as he rests in Diana’s arms, looking off to the side.

RELATED: Princess Diana’s Sisters Join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Archie’s Christening

Image zoom Meghan Markle with Archie; Princess Diana with Prince Harry CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images; PA Images via Getty Images

Archie, who struck a similar pose in his portrait with mom Meghan, wore a replica of the historic gown, which was first worn by Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841. The gown was worn by 62 royal babies, including Harry, before it was deemed too fragile to continue using.

In a sweet tribute to Harry’s late mother, Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, were also in attendance at Archie’s christening.

Archie’s christening was attended by around 25 close family members and friends in total, including Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Archie’s Royal Christening (Minus the Kids!)

Image zoom The royal family at Archie's christening CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

RELATED: Archie’s Big Day! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Has Christening at Queen’s Private Chapel

Image zoom The royal family at Prince Harry's christening PA Images via Getty Images

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment,” Harry and Meghan captioned two Instagram photos on Saturday.

“Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie,” the happy couple added.

RELATED: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Decided to Have a Private Christening for Archie

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Archie

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan, 37, and Harry chose to have their son’s christening at Windsor Castle because they “wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty,” a royal source previously told PEOPLE.

“This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world,” said the source of the couple.

After a photo op two days after Archie’s birth in May as a new family of three, Meghan and Harry made their first joint appearance as parents at Trooping the Colour in early June.

The couple shared a recent glimpse of their son on Father’s Day, posting an Instagram photo of Archie peering at the camera from Harry’s arms.