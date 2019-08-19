Beach Baby! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Take Archie on Vacation to the South of France

It is the second seaside vacation for the family this summer — with their Africa tour coming up next

By Simon Perry
August 19, 2019 09:58 AM

Archie Mountbatten, world-traveler!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making the most of summer with a second overseas vacation with their 3-month-old son.

The family headed to Nice in the south of France on a private jet and are reported to have stayed in a villa overlooking the sunny Mediterranean.

Their arrival in the French Riviera came just two days after they arrived back from Ibiza, where they took a break around August 4, when Meghan celebrated her 38th birthday. The couple’s office declined to comment on either trip.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and son Archie at Archie's christening in July.
CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

The Sun, which broke the story, said the couple used a private jet for both trips, including a 12-seater Cessna plane pictured in the U.K. newspaper.

This isn’t the only travel on the Sussexes’ calendar. They are also expected to use part of their summer holiday to head to Balmoral Castle to spend time with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family. Next month, they will embark on a long-haul flight to Africa for Archie’s first official overseas visit.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie at a charity polo match on July 10.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Speaking about their use of a private Cessna jet, British Member of Parliament Teresa Pearce told The Sun, “I find this quite surprising, because it doesn’t fit with their public image and the way they’re so concerned about the planet.”

Last month, Harry, 34, said that the couple would likely limit themselves to two children and shared in an Instagram post on June 30 that “every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference.”

