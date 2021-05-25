Archie Made a Cameo You May Have Missed in Dad Prince Harry's New Mental Health Series

"Just because you suffered, that doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer," Prince Harry said

Archie, who turned 2 earlier this month, made a quick cameo in dad Harry's new AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, which the Duke of Sussex co-created with Oprah Winfrey. In the never-before-seen footage, Archie takes a ride in a swing that's hung from a tree branch as Harry swings beside him.

Prince Harry, 36, opened up about his childhood in the series, revealing that his father Prince Charles would tell him to just "play the game" when it came to the difficulties of life in the royal spotlight.

"My father used to say to me when I was younger, 'Well, it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you,'" Harry said in the mental health series. "That doesn't make sense — just because you suffered, that doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids."

"Isn't this all about breaking the cycle?' he asked. "Isn't this all about making sure that history doesn't repeat itself?"

Prince Harry said that after welcoming Archie, he felt he needed to step down from royal life.

"I then had a son, who I would far rather be solely focused on, rather than every time I look in his eyes wondering whether my wife is going to end up like my mother and I'm going to have to look after him myself," he said. "That was one of the biggest reasons to leave, feeling trapped, and feeling controlled through fear. Both by the media and by the system itself, which never encouraged the talking about this kind of trauma. Certainly, now I will never be bullied into silence."

Prince Harry is also making sure his late mother's legacy is being passed on to his son. The Duke of Sussex said that a photo of his mom Princess Diana, who tragically died at age 36 following a car crash in Paris in 1997, is currently hanging in Archie's nursery at the Montecito home he shares with wife Meghan and the family's two dogs.

"I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma.' Grandma Diana," he shared. "It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

Prince Harry said, "I wish she could've met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie."