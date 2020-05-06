Archie Is His Dad Prince Harry's Lookalike at 1 Year Old — See the Side-by-Side Comparison!

Archie is taking after his father!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a new video of their son in celebration of his first birthday on Wednesday, proving that Archie Harrison is looking more and more like Harry did around the same age.

Not only does Archie seem to have inherited his dad's recognizable trait of reddish hair — Harry even said "you can see it in his eyebrows" during the family's fall tour of Africa — but he shares his curious eyes and adorable smile. When looking at photos of Archie side-by-side with images of Prince Harry taken one month after his own first birthday, it's hard to tell them apart!

Archie also appears to share elements of Prince Harry's cheeky personality. In the video, the birthday boy excitedly turns pages of the book and even holds up a book to read next.

Image zoom Prince Harry Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

In the video, the Duchess of Sussex reads one of Archie's favorite books, Duck! Rabbit! Prince Harry is behind the camera filming story time — although he does chime in when the book calls for duck sounds and exclaims, "Bravo!" after finishing the story. Archie then smiles sweetly and appears to say "dada."

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

The couple wanted to use Archie's big day to highlight the continuing need to get food and learning aids like books to children around the world. They are supporting the @SaveWithStories campaign in the U.S. — and @SaveChildrenUK in the U.K. — which helps kids who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the U.S., #SAVEWITHSTORIES was created by Jen Garner and Amy Adams in March.

Image zoom Archie and Prince Harry Sussex Royals

The last time fans caught a glimpse of Archie was on New Year's Eve when his parents shared a sweet photo of Archie in Harry’s arms while standing in front of a scenic view. Archie also took center stage in the Duke of Duchess of Sussex’s first Christmas card as a family of three.