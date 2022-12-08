Archie and Lilibet Share Sweet Moments with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Netflix Docuseries

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's two children are making their big debut.

Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1, made a cameo appearance on Harry & Meghan, the Netflix docuseries on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that premiered on Thursday.

Episode two of the series showed a sweet moment shared between Harry and Archie on a balcony, overlooking a pool, while several hummingbirds fly around them.

"We won't get a chance to be this close to hummingbirds ever again," Harry is shown saying to Archie.

"Why?" replied Archie.

"Just watch. Because they are scared of humans," continued Harry while staring at the beautiful birds in awe. "These guys, look at them."

Like most small children, however, Archie is not so interested in what his father has to say. Instead of looking at the birds he bends over and looks at his feet.

"I've got a dirty foot mama!" he said to Meghan, who is offscreen. "Because I was with you!"

Harry, Meghan and Archie. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

"You've got a dirty foot sweetheart?" Meghan replied with laughter. "Papa is a bird watcher so this is a really big moment for him."

The footage then pans to Harry reading a story to Lilibet as she's sitting on his lap on a white couch, surrounded by some of the family's dogs.

"What's most important for the two of us is to make sure that we don't repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made," Harry said as the camera cuts to a black and white image of Meghan sitting barefoot in a nursery with Archie while reading him a story.

"There's so much I think from anyone's childhood that you bring with you into the present," added Meghan. "Especially when you're the product of divorce."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Also in the episode, Harry is shown singing "Hi ho, hi ho, it's off to work we go…" and whistling the tune from Snow White as Archie walks ahead of him, up a small hill, with a big stick in his hand.

Casually dressed Archie in bright blue trousers and a light brown sweater is then seen chasing a black dog before stopping to look at a small donkey while munching on a snack.

Archie made his world debut just two days after he was born in May 2019, with Meghan and Prince Harry introducing their son during a photo call at Windsor Castle. Lili, whose name comes from Queen Elizabeth's childhood nickname, was first seen by the public in the family's 2021 holiday card. In June, Meghan and Harry released a portrait of their daughter to celebrate her first birthday, which was celebrated in the U.K. as the couple attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee festivities.

On an episode of her Archetypes podcast released last month, the Duchess of Sussex described the "morning rush" at home in Montecito, California with two little ones.

"I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older," she said on the podcast. "But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie's up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband's helping me get him downstairs."

Meghan shared that each day, she makes breakfast for the family.

"I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it," she said. "To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning."