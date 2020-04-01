Archie Is 'Happy to Be in the California Sunshine,' Says Meghan and Harry Source

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son Archie is settling into his new home in Los Angeles.

Archie — who turns 1 in May — is a “cute” and content baby, a friend says.

The couple flew with baby Archie from their home on Vancouver Island in Canada to California earlier this month, before flights were banned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like everyone, they are adjusting to [social distancing], being cautious and safe,” the source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. Archie is “teething and is a happy baby. I’m sure he is happy to be in the California sunshine.”

The family of three’s new life away from the royal spotlight begins Wednesday, as their roles as senior working royals on behalf of Queen Elizabeth came to an official end on March 31.

During the couple’s farewell tour in the U.K. earlier this month, Meghan shared a sweet update about her son, revealing that he’s “into everything.”

A close friend previously told PEOPLE, “Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid — he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.”

Given the ongoing global health crisis, “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their preexisting charitable commitments while developing their future nonprofit organization,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.