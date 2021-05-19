Archie Is Turning 3! Everything We Know About Meghan and Harry's Son

In conversation with PEOPLE for an exclusive cover story, Prince Harry said that he and wife Meghan Markle "can't wait" to bring their son Archie and daughter Lilibet, 1 next month, to the Invictus Games when they're older.

In the meantime, the proud dad said he's already introduced the adaptive sports competition for veterans and service personnel to his oldest.

"I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball and rugby from the Invictus Games in Sydney, and he absolutely loved it," Harry told PEOPLE.

"I showed him how some were missing legs and explained that some had invisible injuries, too," the former Army captain added. "Not because he asked, but because I wanted to tell him. Kids understand so much, and to see it through his eyes was amazing because it's so unfiltered and honest."