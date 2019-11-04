Archie Is Already a Rugby Fan! Prince Harry Shared Photo of His Son in England Jersey with Team

Prince Harry certainly knows how to pump up his team — with a photo of their cutest fan!

The royal dad, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union, headed to Japan over the weekend to see England face off against South Africa in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final. Although South Africa came out victorious, Harry showed his family’s support in the most adorable way possible.

England’s Sam Underhill revealed that the team got a pregame boost from the Duke of Sussex when he shared with them a photo of nearly 6-month-old son Archie rocking a England jersey.

“Prince Harry sent us a nice message of support, which was nice to receive,” said the flanker. “He showed his little lad in an England shirt, so that was a nice touch.”

England's Sam Underhill revealed the team have received some special support from Prince Harry and his family pic.twitter.com/GbegmGKkgt — PA Sport (@pasport) November 1, 2019

Image zoom PA Wire/PA Images

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

Archie isn’t the only royal whose sports allegiances started young. His big cousin Prince George wore an official England National Soccer Team jersey for his 6th birthday portraits released this summer, and George didn’t hide his excitement during a family outing to an Aston Villa soccer game last month.

Image zoom Prince George The Duchess of Cambridge

RELATED: Prince Harry Has the Sweetest Response When Young Student Calls Him Handsome During Japan Trip

Although England didn’t win Saturday’s match, losing 32-12, Harry gave South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a big hug afterwards, in a sweet moment that was captured on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

“Tonight was not England’s night, but the whole nation is incredibly proud of what @EnglandRugby have achieved over the past few months. Hold your heads high boys, you did an outstanding job and we couldn’t have asked more from you,” Harry wrote.

“To the whole of South Africa — rugby unites all of us in more ways than we can imagine, and tonight I have no doubt that it will unite all of you,” he added. “After last months visit, I can’t think of a nation that deserves it more. Well done and enjoy!”

Afterwards, Harry also visited with some of the winning athletes, as he congratulated the team on their victory.

Image zoom Prince Harry Handout/World Rugby via Getty Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The trip marks Prince Harry’s first official visit to Japan — just weeks after dad Prince Charles joined royals from around the world in attending the enthronement ceremony for Japan’s Emperor Naruhito. The championship marks the first Rugby World Cup to be held in Asia, and Japan looks ahead to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games next summer.

Harry returned to the U.K. on Sunday in preparation for Remembrance Week.