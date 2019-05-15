How Baby Archie Could Help Unite Prince Harry and Prince William: 'They Will Want Their Children to Know Their Cousins'

Although Prince Harry and Prince William have grown apart recently, baby Archie provides an opportunity for the royal brothers to reconnect.

“William and Harry will want their children to know their cousins and do things together, so they will work harder at their relationship,” a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “The brothers will have a different kind of relationship and move on.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Despite the royal brothers’ very different roles – with William, a father of three, gearing up to be next in line to the throne and Harry adjusting to life as a newlywed while championing causes close to his heart – longtime palace staffers had the “homogenous idea” of the two princes working in tandem. However, it became clear that with their growing families, a united foursome wasn’t feasible. They split their offices, with Meghan Markle and Harry even launching their own separate Instagram page, in a move many called a natural progression.

REX/SHUTTERSTOCK; Dominic Lipinski/Getty

“It was only going to work until they married — and it went on a while longer than perhaps was originally thought,” one palace courtier previously told PEOPLE.

“It’s a shame,” added a household source. “There was power in that unity and great strength in the foursome, but I see why it is happening. There is always that tension: trying to do the PR thing and then realizing that they are just real people. They want their own place and their own things.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty

RELATED: Prince Harry and Prince William’s Separate Lives: ‘It Was Only Going to Work Until They Married’

Still, William and Kate Middleton have shared their excitement over Harry and Meghan expanding their family.

William said he was “absolutely thrilled” about the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son during an outing to announce a new charity sailing race just one day after Archie’s birth.

The father of three added, “I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!”

William and Kate were set to meet Archie for the first time on Tuesday, eight days after his birth.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie Press Association via AP

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

There may be a divide between the royal brothers, but they’re still family.

“There is never any doubt that they will be there for each other 100 percent and support each other when it matters,” an insider previously told PEOPLE.

Added a source close to the royal household, “Maybe they’ll come back together a little later. It’s another stage in the growing up. Sometimes you have to break away in order to come back.”